Virginia Wesley Whaley, 93, widow of James Washington Whaley Sr., passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 10, 1928, to the late Wesley Sr. and Ethel Smith Marshall. 

She as a caregiver for Frankfort State Hospital and also private families. Virginia was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Frankfort and was a faithful member for 66 years. 

She loved cooking family dinners every Sunday and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia liked playing Spades and entertaining her family and friends. 

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Eunice Williams and Hazel Watts; and a brother, Wesley (Joe) Marshall Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Mae (Eric) Miles and Alta (W.C.) Jacobs, both of Frankfort; her son, James (Phyllis) Whaley Jr., California; her grandchildren, Corey (Tammy) Jacobs, Frankfort, Gene (Amy) White, Frankfort, James Sheldon (Kelley Smith) Jacobs, Frankfort, Toya White, Frankfort, Christopher (Kim Cochran) Jacobs, Frankfort, James Whaley III, Washington, D.C., and Edward Whaley, California; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. 

Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, via Zoom. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

