Virginia Wiley, Granny (as everyone lovingly called her) gained her wings on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, found Glory, and now looks upon the face of the Lord. She held an unwavering and unbreakable faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

Born in Louisville, Dec. 9, 1921, having grown up in Sand Hill, she lived her 98 years, serving Jesus and raising her family. She was a member of Alton Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. On her journey through life, she left footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, joy and faith. She was a testimony to the Love of Jesus and His salvation, being kind to one another, and following the Ten Commandments. She was a former Sunday School Teacher at Bellepoint Baptist, a former member of Crestwood Baptist and Memorial Baptist Church, Frankfort. Her love of music was instilled in her children and grandchildren, giving them daily encouragement and the tools they needed to bring inspiration. Her favorite saying was from Abraham Lincoln, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”

She is survived by her children, Michael C. Wiley Sr. (Jean), Stamping Ground; Angela Woods (Bernard), Lawrenceburg; Teresa Wiley, Frankfort; Radean Wiley, Bowling Green, who preceded her in death; stepson, Jack Wiley (Florence), Frankfort. Grandchildren, Michael C. Wiley Jr. (Stacey), Winchester; Kevin Wiley, Radcliff, Kelle Stanfield Flynn (John), Frankfort; Jennifer R. Serafini, Lawrenceburg; Amber K. Senn, Bowling Green; step-grandsons, Michael Anderson (Eileen), Lexington; Nate Anderson (Brook), Stamping Ground; step-grandchildren, Dr. Lucy Ann Gildea, Ohio; Ryan Wiley, Frankfort; Matthew B. Woods (Mirahu), Tennessee. She was great-grandmother to 22; and great-great-grandmother to three. She also held a love for her close special friends, Jimmy Phillips and Mona Pittman, both of Lawrenceburg.

She retired as head bookkeeper of the Frankfort State Journal, Frankfort Publishing Company, after 26 years of service. After retirement, she worked at the Legislative Research Commission during sessions and provided caregiving.

A service of Celebration will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Alton Baptist Church, 1321 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg. Flowers will be accepted or in tribute to her legacy, as every Wednesday she “anxiously” waited for the church van to pick up her great-granddaughter, Aubree Scaggs, contributions may be sent to the new “Van Fund” at Alton Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

