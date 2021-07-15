Vitaly “Viktor” Bezsonov, loving husband and father of two, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 78.  

VItaly was born on February 3, 1943, on a military base in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to Evdokia Starostenko and Evgeny Dmitrovich, who were trauma surgeons during the war. 

His father Evgeny was killed in action soon after Vitaly’s birth, seeing him only one time. After the war, Evdokia moved with Vitaly back to her hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine, were she later married Prokofi Bezsonov. Together they also had a daughter, Elena Bezsonov.

Vitaly received his Master’s degree in electrical engineering from Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute and he became one of the most respected individuals in his field in the entire country. 

On November 6, 1970, he married his wife Nataliia Rybalchenko and they raised two children, Dimitri and Elena. In 2016, Vitaly and Nataliia immigrated to the United States to be closer to their daughter and grandchild. 

Vitaly had a passion for politics. A staunch anti-communist, he would often find himself at odds with his own government, but did not fear to make his views known, turning down many invitations to join the party. 

He was a very rounded person; loving history, literature, music, and art. He appreciated Mother Nature and all of her creations and was a God-fearing Christian man. 

 Vitaly is survived by his wife of 50 years Nataliia; his two children, Dimitri and Elena; and his grandchild, Anastasia “Leland” Nelson. 

A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Frankfort Cemetery. All arrangements are under the care and direction of Rogers Funeral Home, www.rogersfrankfort.com.

