Vitaly “Viktor” Bezsonov, loving husband and father of two, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 78.
VItaly was born on February 3, 1943, on a military base in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to Evdokia Starostenko and Evgeny Dmitrovich, who were trauma surgeons during the war.
His father Evgeny was killed in action soon after Vitaly’s birth, seeing him only one time. After the war, Evdokia moved with Vitaly back to her hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine, were she later married Prokofi Bezsonov. Together they also had a daughter, Elena Bezsonov.
Vitaly received his Master’s degree in electrical engineering from Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute and he became one of the most respected individuals in his field in the entire country.
On November 6, 1970, he married his wife Nataliia Rybalchenko and they raised two children, Dimitri and Elena. In 2016, Vitaly and Nataliia immigrated to the United States to be closer to their daughter and grandchild.
Vitaly had a passion for politics. A staunch anti-communist, he would often find himself at odds with his own government, but did not fear to make his views known, turning down many invitations to join the party.
He was a very rounded person; loving history, literature, music, and art. He appreciated Mother Nature and all of her creations and was a God-fearing Christian man.
Vitaly is survived by his wife of 50 years Nataliia; his two children, Dimitri and Elena; and his grandchild, Anastasia “Leland” Nelson.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Frankfort Cemetery. All arrangements are under the care and direction of Rogers Funeral Home, www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.