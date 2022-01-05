Services for Vivian Barnes Bradley, 92, widow of Edmund Eugene Bradley, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Bradley died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

