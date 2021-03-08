VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Vivian Blackburn, 90, widow of James Blackburn, will be 1 p.m., Thursday at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Blackburn died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Blackburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription