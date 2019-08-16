LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering of family and friends of Vivian Harris Schneider, 63, wife of Stephen Douglas Schneider, will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. She died Thursday.

