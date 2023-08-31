Services for Vivian “Voma” Fields Walker, 81, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Walker died Thursday, Aug. 31.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

