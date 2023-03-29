Voleta Ruth Gregory, 94, passed away on March 29, 2023. Voleta was the mother of Laura Gregg (Bob) and was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse R. Gregory, and her son, Daniel Rolland Gregory.

A graveside service will be held in the Frankfort Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

Service information

Mar 31
Graveside Service
Friday, March 31, 2023
11:00AM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
