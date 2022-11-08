Mrs. Volinda M. Walters, age 90, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  She was born October 4, 1932, in Bardstown and was a longtime resident of Frankfort.

Mrs. Walters was a Registered Nurse and retired from Kentucky State government. She was a member of Highland Christian Church for over 60 years. She was a member and past matron of Hiram Chapter #93, Order of the Eastern Star.  

