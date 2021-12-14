Graveside services for Vonda Lee Grace, 85, wife of Tim Grace, will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Grace died Saturday.  

To plant a tree in memory of Vonda Grace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

