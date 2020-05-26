LEXINGTON — A private memorial service for Vonda M. Snelling, 48, will be held by the family at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Snelling left this world unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Vonda Snelling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

