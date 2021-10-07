W. Voris Howard

Wayne Voris Howard, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lisa Wood officiating. Private visitation and burial will be held.
Voris was born in Murray, Kentucky, on July 27, 1931, to the late Robert Tellus and Nora Key Howard. He served as an Ordained Baptist Minister of Music in Northern Kentucky for over 20 years and retired from Kentucky State Government. Voris was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort. He was most fond of his award-winning barbecue with longtime friend, Richard Tanner. With an outgoing spirit and love for people, Voris enjoyed spending many evenings in downtown Frankfort visiting with friends.
He is survived by his children, Mark Howard (Deborah) and Claire Chilson (Mark); grandchildren, Brad Howard (Susan), Adam Howard (Lauren), Kyle Howard (Nicole), Ryan Winkler (Amanda), Allison Carman, Corinne Winkler, Ben Chilson (Emily) and Sarah Pracht (Nick). He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Maddox, Olivia, Ava, Luke, Brooks, Rory and Katherine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rudolph Howard and Voline Guthrie.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
To plant a tree in memory of W. Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.