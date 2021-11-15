Funeral services for Wade M. Hughes, 90, Frankfort, will be held Thursday 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m. to service time. He died Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Services and visitation will be jointly held for Wade and his wife, Shirley.
Wade Moss Hughes was born on a farm at Bear Track, Lee County, Kentucky, to Charles Tyler (C.T.) Hughes (1878) and Pearl Bryant Hughes (1895). His twin brother, Burgoyne Harbison (Burg) Hughes, was five minutes older than Wade.
There was a life-changing event, August 5, 1945, when Wade had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ at the Mount Olive Christian Church, Lee County, Ky.
Wade started pastoring in 1955 in Cleaves, Ohio; Covington, Ky, Nevada, Indiana, Bethel, OH, Oliver Springs, TE, Jellico, TE, Springfield, IL, Middlesboro, KY, Lynch, KY and at West Frankfort Church of God for 42 years. He graduated with honors from UK in 1984 and attended Asbury.
Wade married Delores Margaret Sumner Hughes, who died in 1998. To this union was born Charles Edward (Kathy) Hughes, Lexington, Wade Martin (Linda) Hughes, Sr., Smiths Grove, Timothy Wayne (Marsha) Hughes, Benham, Ky, Nina Faye (Jeff) Creech, Lawrenceburg, Howard (Dana) Hughes, Lawrenceburg; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
After Delores passed away, he married Shirley Parrott Tapper Hughes. They had a log cabin community he called Little Bear Track near the river in Frankfort.
Wade was a talented musician, artist, writer and songwriter. His songs have been recorded by various groups. Wade taught minister classes and performed hundreds of weddings and funerals.
He had a weekly local cable television art show and frequently hosted many TV gospel music programs. For 60 years, Wade and friends played music twice weekly at local rest homes.
He ran a Frankfort food bank called Handfuls on Purpose and a food/clothing outlet in Beattyville, KY.
Wade’s artwork is in many church baptisteries, Olieka Shrine and Governor’s homes. He loved to paint people’s old home places that were long gone. He received many awards for his work in the Scotia Coal Mining Disaster.
Wade loved the church and would attend when they had to carry him in the building. Wade’s wife Shirley passed away in the same hospital room a few hours after his passing. Well done my good and faithful servant.
Pallbearers will be Wade M. Hughes, Jr., Stanley Creech, Joshua Hughes, Timothy W. Hughes, Jason Hughes, Louis Hughes and Caitlin Hughes.
Contributions may be made to West Frankfort Church of God. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to send the family messages of condolence.
