Services for Waldine Frances Green, 95, were held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church.
Waldine Frances Green possessed a caring and welcoming nature, an outgoing personality, and a lively sense of humor, that she exhibited right to the very end, which made her wealthy in friends and every other measure that truly counts. She died peacefully at her apartment at Ashwood Place in Frankfort on Aug. 7, 2022.
Waldine was born March 1, 1927, to sharecroppers in Possum Ridge, Kentucky. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1945 and married Kirtley Green as soon as he returned home from the Navy at the end of World War II. Waldine always told people that she thought Kirtley was the biggest smart alec she had ever met. He won her over, however, and the two celebrated their love for 66 years until Kirtley’s death in 2012. Waldine has long expressed her excitement about joining him.
She was a housewife and mother to her three sons during their formative years, but as they left the nest she went back to work as a secretary for the Franklin County Soil and Conservation District. True to the work ethic she learned as a young girl, as well as her magnetic and caring personality, she excelled at her job and on leaving/retiring was asked to serve on the Board of Directors for the District.
Waldine is survived by her sons, Kirtley Alan and his wife, Linda, of Westerville, Ohio; Gary Ray and his wife, Lynne, of Frankfort, Kentucky; and Richard Thomas of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
She leaves behind four granddaughters, Heather Rae Stephenson (Jeff) of Nicholasville,
Kentucky, Frances Elizabeth Shears (Eric) of Chelsea, Alabam, Katherine Elaine Green (Jacob Bass) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jennifer Leigh Williams (Brian) of Hartselle, Alabama. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Williams, Alexandra Leigh Williams and James Bennett Williams. She also had four step-grandchildren, George Alan Oney (Debra) of Orlando, Florida, Daryn Michael Oney of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Carmen Jan Owens of San Antonio, Texas and Michael Patrick Owens of Worthington, Ohio. Her lone surviving sibling is Emery Raye Jewell of Frankfort.
Waldine was an enthusiastic, if not accomplished, golfer well into her 80s, and she and Kirtley were avid travelers, sharing a number of cruises with their close friends, Barbara and Cecil Scrimager. She and Kirtley always looked forward to yearly vacations with their sons and their families as they explored various parts of the country, with each participant taking turns choosing the location.
Waldine was a long-time member of Evergreen Baptist Church. That congregation and her faith were a vitally important part of her life, especially providing comfort after Kirtley’s death. She only spent a short time at Ashwood Place, but made the most of her experience there, cultivating friends and brightening the lives of many of her fellow residents. Waldine was in this world for 95 years and she filled those years by making an oversized impact on family, friends and everyone she met. It was a remarkable life.
To plant a tree in memory of Waldine Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.