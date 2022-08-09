Waldine Green

Services for Waldine Frances Green, 95, were held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church.

Waldine Frances Green possessed a caring and welcoming nature, an outgoing personality, and a lively sense of humor, that she exhibited right to the very end, which made her wealthy in friends and every other measure that truly counts. She died peacefully at her apartment at Ashwood Place in Frankfort on Aug. 7, 2022.

