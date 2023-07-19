Wallace Allen Boggess, 84, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Capital City Christian Church with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Capital City Christian Church.

Wallace Allen Boggess was born on February 7, 1939, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, to the late Wallace Marvin Boggess and Cora Morgan Boggess. Mr. Boggess retired from Lexington Cartage where he worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Capital City Christian Church.

