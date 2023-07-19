Wallace Allen Boggess, 84, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Capital City Christian Church with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Capital City Christian Church.
Wallace Allen Boggess was born on February 7, 1939, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, to the late Wallace Marvin Boggess and Cora Morgan Boggess. Mr. Boggess retired from Lexington Cartage where he worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Capital City Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Boggess; children, Debbie Thompson (Jeff), Edwin Boggess (Lisa), Jack Borders (Jennifer), Sheri Peterson (Nic) and Amy Feldman (Mike); eight grandchildren, Kyler, Kelli, Leif, Jackson, Kealeigh, Sam, Lexie, and Ben; seven great-grandchildren, Kayden, Charles, Shiloh, Cora, Nash, Daisy and Sunnie; and one sister, Betty Hazlewood.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Boggess Gatewood and Edwinna Boggess Jones; and one granddaughter, Madeline Hope Borders.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Feldman, Ben Feldman, Jackson Borders, Kyler Boggess, Leif Peterson and Eddie Gatewood. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Borders, Sam Feldman and The Sunday Night Bible Study Group.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital in memory of Madeline Hope Borders or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www. harrodbrothers.com.
