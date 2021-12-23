LAWRENCBURG — No services for Wallace Franklin “Hank” Bean, 84, husband of Janet Gill Bean, are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bean died Thursday at his home.

