VERSAILLES — Private services will be held for Wallace “Sonny” Thurman Jr., 88. Arrangements by Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Thurman died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Thurman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

