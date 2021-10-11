Services for Walter Bates, Jr., 48, will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Bates died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Bates, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription