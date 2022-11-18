Walter Conway Jr.jpeg

Walter Ben Conway Jr.

Walter Ben Conway Jr., age 78, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. He was born in Frankfort on June 21, 1944, to the late Walter Ben Conway Sr. and Alene Hallie Sovello.

Mr. Conway was a state champion in golf at Frankfort High School and graduated from the University of Kentucky where he played golf and football on scholarship. He was a member of First Christian Church. Mr. Conway was the owner and operator Sportsman’s Depot and Lakeview Park Golf Course.

