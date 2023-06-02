Walter H. Bowen, 64, passed away May 12. He is survived by daughters LaShell Bowen and LaKeesha Jones, and son James Washington. Arrangements are with Rogers Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Bowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

