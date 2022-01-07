Arrangements for Walter Crowe, 77, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Crowe died Friday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Crowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription