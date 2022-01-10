Funeral services for Walter Douglas Crowe Sr., 77, Frankfort, will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. He passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home.

He was a retired psychologist, having served in private practice, as well as the Kentucky Employee Assistance Program (KEAP).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dona Dolores Crowe and Cad Wallace “C.W.” Crowe; lovely wife, Linda Sue Decker Crowe; and sister, Dona Jon Crowe.

Survivors include his sons, Walter Douglas Crowe II (Connie) and Bryan David Crowe (Jamie Lynn); grandsons, Charles Douglas Crowe (Elizabeth Fannin Crowe), Robert Steven Olson, and Bryan Douglas Crowe (Catherine); granddaughters, Emily Dolores Crowe and Katelyn Alicia Olson; and a loving extended family of Deckers.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Emma Quire Mission Center in care of First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., Frankfort KY 40601, the Mission Frankfort Clinic at First Baptist Church, or Bluegrass Care Navigators 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

