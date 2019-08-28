Walter Houston “Walt” Sanderson, 81, husband of 57 years to Ann Moore Sanderson, died Aug. 27, 2019, at his residence in Lexington, Kentucky. Born Apr. 1, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Raymond Iris and Nellie Rebecca Wash Sanderson.
Walt was a 1960 graduate of Georgetown College where he majored in history. He taught 34 years at Crawford Middle School.
He was an honorable and proud veteran of the United States Navy who graduated from Officer’s Training School in 1962. He served as pastor of Hillsboro Baptist Church in Versailles, Kentucky, from 1980-1992 and continued to minister in various pastoral capacities until his death.
Survivors, other than his cherished wife, include three loving children, Michele (Mark) Mulligan, Michel Houston (Gretchen) Sanderson and Heather (P.J.) Oliver; two beloved grandchildren, Reagan Oliver and Houston Oliver; three brothers, Bill (JoAnn) Sanderson, J. Paul (Kathy) Sanderson and Jim (Dee) Sanderson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow in Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles, Kentucky. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.