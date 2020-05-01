LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Walter J. Centers, 69, husband of the late Connie Centers, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Centers died Thursday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Centers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
