Walter Thomas Rucker, age 78, passed away at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Josh Rucker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time. 

Walter T Rucker.jpg

Walter T. Rucker

Walter was born in Ghee, Kentucky, on June 27, 1942, to the late William Harkess Rucker and Ruby Perry Rucker. His parents owned and operated Rucker’s Grocery in Harrisonville.

Walter began working for H.K. Porter around the age of 20, and continued his service for over 40 years during their transitions into Southern Molding and American Wire Products. After retirement, he managed Rosehill Farm in Versailles.

Walter was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend. 

He is survived by his children, Christopher T. Rucker (Dr. Phillip Travis) and Kimberly L. Woolums; stepchildren, Denise Kennedy (Steven) and Johna Sudduth; brother, Bobby Rucker (Betty); grandchildren, Jessica Woolums, Jacob Woolums, and Jordan Woolums, Peyton Tristan Sudduth; and great-grandchild, McKenzie Elizabeth Woolums. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, G.S. Rucker, William Rucker and James Ray Rucker; his first wife, Beverly L. Rucker; and by his second wife, Barbara Sudduth Rucker. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Rucker, Tony Rucker, Timmy Rucker, Curt Rucker, Eric Rucker, Johnny Miller, and Mike Harrod. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchild. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

