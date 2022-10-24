Wanda Faye Martin Clark, age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Mt. Zion Christian Church, 225 Mt. Zion Road, Frankfort, KY 40601. 

Wanda Clark

Wanda was born in Maryland on October 30, 1952, to the late Vinsen Wilmer Martin and Virginia Raye Cook Martin. 

