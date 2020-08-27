Wanda Lee Cooper, 88, wife of James Ray Cooper, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Born in Irvine on March 18, 1932, Wanda was the daughter of the late Ollie Puckett Arvin and Abigah Arvin. She was the glue of her family and a lover of horses and Yorkies.  

Wanda is survived by her son, Mike Cooper (Kristi); and sisters, Cheryl Lockett (Frank) and Nina Isaacs (Tracy).

The family will hold private services. 

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

