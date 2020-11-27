Private services will be held for Wanda Graves, 67, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com Graves died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

