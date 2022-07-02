WADDY — Services for Wanda Jean Rodgers Searcy, 72, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Roy Temple Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery near Harrisonville. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. She died on Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

