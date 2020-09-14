LAWRENCEBURG — A private family gathering for Wanda Louise Corn, 66, will be held celebrating her life. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Corn died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Corn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

