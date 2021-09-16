Wanda Joy (Moore) Luttrell passed away after a short illness in her home on Stoney Creek in Frankfort, Kentucky, Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was the beloved widow of the late John Raymond Luttrell.  

Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, October 4, 1935, to Phillip Arvin Moore and Frances Odette (Lusby) Moore, she was reared by her paternal grandparents, Phillip Selbert Moore and Alice Lillian (Sudduth) Moore in their home in Franklin County.  

Wanda was graduated as Valedictorian of her 1953 class from Bald Knob High School and worked briefly for the Kentucky State Revenue department before leaving to marry and have children and to pursue a career as a freelance writer.   

Prolifically published, she is the author of such novels as “The Legacy of Drennan’s Crossing,” “House at Devil’s Bend,” “Straight on to Murder,” “The View from October” and “The Dandelion Killer,” as well as the non-fiction devotionals “Timeless Needs,” “Eternal Hope” and “The Season for Miracles.”

School children throughout Kentucky will remember her Stoney Creek YA series about Hannah, a Kentucky pioneer girl, as well as “Let’s Explore Kentucky,” a Kentucky history book illustrated by her stepmother Elizabeth Barnett Moore and used by Kentucky students throughout the state.  

Wanda returned to public work in 1973 as the Office Administrator for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators; she retired April 2001 after 28 dedicated years.  

Former Executive Director Wayne Young said, “She was one of the most wonderful people in my life.”  

She was also a member of the Kentucky State Poetry Society, holding several offices over the years, and the Republican Party.

A devoted life-long member of the Antioch Church in Frankfort, she served faithfully as a Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Ladies’ Group teacher, living by her chosen verse, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).  

She maintained a passion for Israel and God’s Chosen People, studying Hebrew and supporting Israeli causes to the end of her life.

Wanda is survived by her children Dr. Rebecca (Luttrell) Briley, Cara Luttrell Jimenez (spouse, Damian Jimenez), Jennifer Luttrell, and John Bradley Luttrell.

Her eldest daughter, Leah Luttrell, preceded her in death by one week.

She leaves three grandchildren, Ana Jimenez, Lidia Jimenez, and David Jimenez; and one great-grandchild, Lincoln Peters. She is also survived by two half-brothers, Phillip Wayne Moore and Larry Moore; and one half-sister, Sharon (Moore) Roberts.

Two other half-brothers, Darrell Scott Moore and James (Sonny) Howard, preceded her in death.  

A memorial service will be held at the Antioch Church, Harvieland Road, Frankfort, Kentucky, at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021. Expressions of sympathy may include donations to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

