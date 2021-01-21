LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Wanda McGaughey Drury, 63, wife of Jackie Drury, will be noon Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Drury died Wednesday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

