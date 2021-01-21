LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Wanda McGaughey Drury, 63, wife of Jackie Drury, will be noon Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Drury died Wednesday at her home.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Parlays, point spreads: Sports betting launches in Virginia
- All eyes on QBs as Packers host Bucs for NFC championship
- Pereira goes No. 1 overall to Austin FC in MLS SuperDraft
- Canes' season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
- Bills head to Kansas City for first AFC title game since '94
- Rams tab Morris to replace Staley as defensive coordinator
- Lindsey Vonn to serve as NBC analyst for World Cup ski races
- AP Interview: 'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man dies after Wednesday crash
- Detective's career has brought criticism, commendation and resignation amid misconduct allegations
- Facebook photo showed deputy wearing ‘I Am the Militia’ sweatshirt in D.C. on day of Capitol siege
- Threat of terrorism causes closure of Kentucky Capitol grounds on Sunday
- Nitro of Frankfort closing its doors after 21 years in business
- Christopher Clayton Rogers
- Quire hires retired FBI agent to investigate detective’s conduct, asks for public input
- Jeffery Scott Perry
- Actor Will Chase finds new passion during quarantine
- Few at Capitol Sunday afternoon in anticipated protest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Gifts to make Kentucky taxpayers smile (11)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Steve Stewart: Kentucky's GOP leaders should lead the way in restoring dignity (10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.