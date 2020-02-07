Wava Ilene “Sally” Lee, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in the family plot. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.
She was born April 27, 1942, to the late Clella Lee Sr., and Nell Wright Lee. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School. Ms. Lee retired from the Kentucky Revenue Department in October 1992.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Lee (Kimberly) of Lexington, Kentucky, Nicole Lee Allison (Larry), Jason Lee (Tiffany), Sharon Koontz (Andy), Cathy Marlette (Ted), and Carolyn Howard, all of Frankfort; along with two sisters-in-law, Janet Lee of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Lynne Lee of Frankfort. She was also blessed with great-nieces and -nephews, Ryan and Kennedy Allison, Logan Lee, Andrea Brooks, Nicole McCoy and Nancy Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon Lee, Lloyd Jones, Willett Lee, and Clella Lee Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Lee, Jason Lee, Larry Allison, Andy Koontz, Ted Marlette and Larry Shifflet.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.