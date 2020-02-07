Sally Leepic.jpg

Wava Ilene "Sally" Lee

Wava Ilene “Sally” Lee, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in the family plot. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.

She was born April 27, 1942, to the late Clella Lee Sr., and Nell Wright Lee. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School. Ms. Lee retired from the Kentucky Revenue Department in October 1992.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Lee (Kimberly) of Lexington, Kentucky, Nicole Lee Allison (Larry), Jason Lee (Tiffany), Sharon Koontz (Andy), Cathy Marlette (Ted), and Carolyn Howard, all of Frankfort; along with two sisters-in-law, Janet Lee of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Lynne Lee of Frankfort. She was also blessed with great-nieces and -nephews, Ryan and Kennedy Allison, Logan Lee, Andrea Brooks, Nicole McCoy and Nancy Roberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon Lee, Lloyd Jones, Willett Lee, and Clella Lee Jr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Lee, Jason Lee, Larry Allison, Andy Koontz, Ted Marlette and Larry Shifflet.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

