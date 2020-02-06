Services for Wava “Sally” Lee, age 77, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Lee died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wava Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

