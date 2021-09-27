Wayne Delmore Criswell, age 83, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Services will be held at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, Kentucky on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at noon central time. Visitation will be held at Latham Funeral Home from 11 a.m. central time until service time on Thursday. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton, Kentucky. 

Mr. Criswell was born in Sharon Grove, Kentucky, on August 11, 1938, to the late Ulys Samuel Criswell and Vergie Ellen Wilkins Criswell. He was a 1957 graduate from Clifty High School and 1964 Graduate of Austin Peay State University.

Mr. Criswell retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau after 30 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, reading, and crossword puzzles.

He was a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ in Frankfort and served as Deacon for many years at West Side Church of Christ in Elkton, Kentucky. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball and football fan. 

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maxine Strader Criswell; son, Eric Wade Criswell and wife, Sloan, of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Larisa Gregory and husband, Brad, of Frankfort; brother, Harold Dean Criswell, of Mayfield; and grandchildren, Regan Gregory, Caroline Gregory, Drew Criswell, and Sarah Criswell. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 30
Visitation
Thursday, September 30, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Latham Funeral Home
413 East Main Street
Elkton, KY 42220
Sep 30
Service
Thursday, September 30, 2021
12:00PM
Latham Funeral Home
413 East Main Street
Elkton, KY 42220
