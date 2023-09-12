Charles Wayne Hubbard, 56, husband of Martha Stevens Hubbard, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2023. 

Wayne was born in Frankfort on December 27, 1966, to Anna Crutchfield Hubbard and the late Kenneth Wayne Hubbard. A graduate of Western Hills High School and Kentucky State University, he was employed by KHEAA and Kroger.

