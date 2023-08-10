Celebration of Life for Wayne Hughes Shields, 75, will be 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Choateville Christian Church, 1533 Devils Hollow Road, Frankfort.  Condolences may be made to the family at Clarklegacycenter.com. Shields died Monday, Aug. 7. 

