Services for Wayne Spencer, 66, husband of Judy Ann Spencer, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Spencer died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription