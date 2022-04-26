Wayne Westwood, 80, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at UK Medical Center. Wayne was born May 10, 1941, in Covington, Kentucky. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and shared his good news with others.

Wayne Westwood.jpg

Wayne Westwood

He attended Lloyd High School in Erlanger, Kentucky. Following high school, he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served four years. Following discharge from USAF, he attended and graduated from University of Kentucky. He spent his career working for state government in Department of Mental Health.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, attending family reunions, Trivial Pursuit Tournament (Guys Rule!!), and sharing good times with treasured friends.

Wayne was an active member of Capital City Christian Church for 37 years, serving as Elder for 20 years. He faithfully served in many capacities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia (Gardner) Westwood; and his sister, Bonnie Caseldine.

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Chism Westwood; his brothers, Jack (Kelley) Westwood of Erlanger, Kentucky, and Greg (Paula) Westwood of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; sister, Joyce Westwood of Erlanger, Kentucky; stepson, Frank (Sonja) Trusty of Hooks, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews who deeply love him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Capital City Christian Church at 15 Locust Drive, Frankfort.

Contributions in Wayne’s memory are suggested to Capital City Christian Church.

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Westwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 3
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
1:00PM
Capital City Christian Church
15 Locust Lane
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription