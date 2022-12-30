A celebration of life for Wayne Woolums, 76, husband of Sondra Turner Woolums, will be 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Clark Legacy Center, Rose Hill. A gathering of family and friends will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodford County Humane Society. Woolums died Thursday, Dec. 29.

