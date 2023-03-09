VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Waynetha Renee Williams Dennis, 60, wife of James Ray Dennis, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Dennis died Wednesday, March 8.

