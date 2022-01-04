Wende U. Greenidge, 80, of Frankfort died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. 

Wende Greenidge.jpeg

Wende Greenidge

Wende was born in Barbados to Ivan Parris and Meta Senhouse. She was a registered nurse for St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, and member of Hope Community Church.

Survivors include her husband, Keith A. Greenidge, Frankfort; son, Keri (Kim) Greenidge, Frankfort; brothers, Ian Parris, Georgia,  David and Andrew Parris, Florida; daughter-in-law, Paulette Greenidge, Frankfort; grandchildren, Alaysha Caldwell, Chloe Greenidge, Kingston Greenidge; and great-grandchild, Avion Caldwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Wende was preceded in death by a son, Paul Greenidge; and sister, Marion Senhouse.

