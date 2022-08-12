Wendell Clay 'Buddy' Cave

Wendell Clay 'Buddy' Cave

Wendell Clay “Buddy” Cave, 82, entered eternal life on Aug. 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby County. Wendell was born on a farm on Oct. 31, 1939, in Bee, Kentucky to the late Ottis and Audrey Highbaugh Cave.

He was married to the love of his life, Julie Schmid Cave, for 52 years. Wendell graduated from Cub Run High School in 1957, received a Bachelor of Science in 1963 and a Master of Arts in 1966 from Western Kentucky University. Wendell staunchly believed in the power of public education and committed his professional life to bettering the lives of others through education. He taught high school in Hart and Jefferson Counties in Kentucky and in New Athens, Illinois. He later served in the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board, and the Department of Local Government until his retirement in 2012. Several of his former students remained in touch with Wendell until the time of his death, demonstrating the lifelong impact he had on others.

