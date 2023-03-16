A Celebration of Life Service for Wendy Grace Ramsey will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Wendy Grace Ramsey, 68, passed away March 15th, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Leota Edwards and Curtis Edwards on August 27, 1954, in Newton, Kansas.

Wendy Grace Ramsey.jpeg

Wendy Grace Ramsey

