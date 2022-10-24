LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Wendy Lee Ryan Penwell, 53, wife of Larry J. Penwell, will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Penwell died Sunday, Oct. 23, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.   

