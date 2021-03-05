Services for Wesley C. Semones, 88, widower of Catherine Hall Semones, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service March 12 at the funeral home. Semones died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Semones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

