Westley Grant Ballinger, age 87, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Private services will be held. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. 

Mr. Ballinger was born in Frankfort on October 4, 1933, to the late Marion and Eloise Hopper Ballinger. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from the Kentucky Department of Military Affairs.

In addition, he was a member and deacon at Providence Baptist Church. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed time spent gardening, fishing, and hunting. 

He is survived by his children, William “Bill” Ballinger and Cara Hutcherson (Todd); granddaughter, Grace Hutcherson; siblings, James “Bill” Ballinger (Teresa), Kenneth Ballinger (Amy), Rosemary Dews, Joan Penn, Linda Leitch (Tommy), Janet Johnson (Haney), and Marsette Harris (Allen). He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rodgers Ballinger; and siblings, June Craig, Laurel Ballinger, Mildred Robinson, Danny Ballinger, and Charles Ballinger. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

