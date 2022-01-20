Wilbur Toles, 70, husband of Shelley Lynn Peek Toles, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 14, 1951, to the late Ray Toles and Louise Robertson Toles. He worked at Art’s Electric as a mechanic.

Wilbur was a veteran of the United States Army, and he attended Capital City Christian Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Clifford (Dorothy) Toles, Frankfort, Donald (Noma) Toles, Frankfort, and Doug (Bonnie) Toles, Lawrenceburg; and his sister, Lucy (Tom) Crittenden, Frankfort.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Walter Toles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. John Sutphin and Dr. Steve Pattison officiating. Visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center. The family requests that masks be worn by everyone in attendance. www.clarklegacycenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Toles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription