A graveside service for Willena Smith, 86, widow of George Robert Smith Jr., will be noon Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Smith died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Willena Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

