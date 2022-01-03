LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Willetta Boler Barnett, 84, will be noon Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Barnett died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Willetta Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription